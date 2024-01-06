The film 'Aquaman 2' was released on December 22, 2023. This film production was one of the most watched of the year despite not being among the most critically acclaimed. The plot has been well received by fans and the actors in each presentation have felt the affection of the followers.

From the beginning it was not known if the actress Amber Heard She would continue as Mera for this second film, since many fans no longer wanted her as the mythical heroine and asked actress Emilia Clarke to replace her.

It seems that the success and good times of 'Aquaman 2' have left the scandals and fans' rejection of the actress forgotten. Amber Heardwho did not hesitate to thank his audience for their support of his return as Mera in the saga.

What did Amber Heard say to 'Aquaman 2' fans?

Amber Heard used her social networks to leave some photos of her work in 'Aquaman 2' and dedicate a few words to the film's followers, who supported her in her return as Mera to the saga.

“After all this time, 'Aquaman 2' made its splash, sorry, it was too easy to make the joke (placed a few drops of sticker). Thank you to all my fans for the overwhelming support and love on Mera's return to ' AQ. Thank you very much,” he said.

How successful was the movie 'Aquaman 2'?

'Aquaman 2', the film directed by James Wan, had an excellent close to the year: it raised more than $255 million. This figure exceeds the 205 million dollars obtained by 'The Marvels', considered Marvel's least successful premiere this year. For its part, 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' generated more than 476 million dollars globally, while 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' reached more than 845 million, positioning itself as the fourth most profitable film of the year.