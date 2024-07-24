MEPs with subsidy

I found this article very interesting and exhaustive: “Subsidy for outgoing MEPs” (msn.com) read it, it is very instructive. I knew about our parliamentarians for the end-of-term allowance: each MP pays monthly, into a special fund, a portion of their gross allowance, equal to 784.14 euros.



At the end of the parliamentary mandate, the deputy receives the end-of-term allowance, which is equal to 80 percent of the gross monthly amount of the allowance, for each year of effective mandate (or fraction of not less than six months). Senators are withheld monthly 6.7 percent of the gross allowance. Pension and end-of-term allowance: here’s what current parliamentarians will collect – Il Sole 24 ORE.

Well that The job of a politician is “risky” as can be understood if one is not re-elected, but unlike entrepreneurs these people cannot fail.

The question is: who thought of compensating all the “failed” parliamentarians? Obviously the parliamentarians, the same ones who are given bonuses and various compensations in addition to the salaries that a person, with a permanent jobreceives in 3/5 months and in some cases even more.

They do not retire at 67 or 70 years of age like ordinary workers, entrepreneurs, traders, artisans and various professionals, who have paid contributions for 40 or more years, but at 60/65 years of age on condition of having served as a parliamentarian for at least 5 years. Recently the Meloni Government has raised the threshold of minimum pensions to 599.82 euros per month (for 13 months), a disproportion compared to that of any parliamentarian. Now the question arises spontaneously: who pays?

Of course it is always the poor taxpayer who has no tools to oppose these financial bloodlettings for the Italian State coffers and for the European coffers and as usual not a word is wasted on the matter (regardless of political color) and, perhaps, never as in this case silence is golden. Who knows, a Latin proverb could better describe this article: adulator propriis commodis tantum suadet – the flatterer only has his own interests in mind. Does this apply to everyone, including unions?