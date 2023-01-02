Two MEPs to be stripped of immunity in World Cup 2022 corruption case

The President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, has launched a procedure to lift the immunity of two MPs. This is reported TASS.

The press release did not specify the names of MPs who could be stripped of their immunity on allegations of corruption by Belgian law enforcement. According to the assumption of journalists, we are talking about people involved in a corruption scandal around the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The material says that the Belgian prosecutor’s office suspects the defendants “of paying large sums of money or offering significant gifts to third parties who have a political and / or strategic position that allows them to influence the decisions of the European Parliament.”

On December 9, 2022, the Deputy Head of the European Parliament from Greece, Eva Kaili, was detained in a case of corruption around the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Also, the Belgian prosecutor’s office announced the conduct of a major special operation by the police, during which four people were detained.