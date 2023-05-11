The project to regulate Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the European Union (EU) passed a crucial stage this Thursday (11), when it received the first approval from MEPs, who called for new bans and a deeper analysis of the ChatGPT phenomenon.

MEPs from the parliamentary committees on Civil Liberties and Consumer Protection overwhelmingly approved limiting the use of AI in the bloc, but with continued incentives for the sector.

The text will be presented to the plenary of Parliament in June and, in case of approval, negotiations will start with the EU member states to draft a definitive law.

The European Commission proposed an ambitious regulatory project two years ago and member countries defined their positions by the end of 2022.

But the parliamentary review took longer than expected and was postponed in recent months due to controversy over the dangers of AI tools capable of creating text or images.

MEPs called Thursday’s vote “historic” and said they hoped to conclude the process with the implementation of “the world’s first standard on AI”.

The approved text includes some of the main axes of the proposal presented in 2021 by the European Commission, but also suggests a ban on biometric surveillance, emotion recognition and AI systems for predictive police surveillance.

– Handling risks –

“We received more than 3,000 amendments. Just turn on the television, every day we see how important this subject is for citizens”, said the Romanian Liberal MEP Dragos Tudorache, one of the creators of the text.

Italian Social Democrat Brandon Benifei said that “Europe wants an ethical, human-based approach”.

AI systems have great technical complexity and the tools cause fascination, but also great concern.

On the one hand, they can save lives by allowing an important advance in medical diagnoses, but they can also be used by authoritarian regimes to implement large-scale surveillance of the population.

Public opinion discovered the great potential of systems at the end of last year with ChatGPT, from the Californian company OpenAI, which is capable of writing essays, poems or carrying out translations in a few seconds.

But the spread on social media of fake images that look very realistic, created with apps like Midjourney, has raised a warning about the risks of manipulating public opinion.

Amidst the debate, renowned scientists called for a moratorium on the development of more powerful systems pending the adoption of improved legislative regulation.

The text approved this Thursday is based on current regulations on product safety and imposes controls that are mostly the responsibility of companies.

– Humans must maintain control –

The core of the draft project is to create a list of rules that will be imposed only on applications considered “high risk”, a classification that must be adopted by the companies themselves, based on the criteria established by the legislators.

For the European Commission, this includes all systems used in areas such as critical infrastructure, education, human resources, order control or migration management.

Among the intended obligations are human control of the machine, establishment of technical documentation and creation of a risk management system.

Ensuring compliance with the rules would be the responsibility of the authorities designated by each State in the bloc.

The European Parliament also seeks greater consideration of AI tools that generate content, such as ChatGPT, by advocating the creation of a specific regime of obligations of the same type as that adopted for high-risk systems.

The CCIA (‘Computer & Communications Industry Association’), which lobbies big tech companies, said that “although Parliament has made some improvements to the text”, it is at the same time “abandoning the risk-based approach” of the proposal. of the European Commission.

“The best way for the EU to inspire other jurisdictions is to ensure that new regulations enable, not inhibit, the development of useful AI applications,” said Boniface de Champris, CCIA’s director of policy for Europe.