Home page politics

From: Nadja Zinsmeister

Press Split

There is said to have been an incident with drinking water in the EU Parliament. Several MPs felt ill. Authorities are monitoring the case.

Strasbourg – Members and staff in the EU Parliament in Strasbourg may have drunk from contaminated water bottles on Thursday. Some people are said to have felt sick after the bottles were handed out in the chamber. The incident would be investigated by French authorities. It was only in July that another scandal from the European Parliament in Strasbourg became public.

“The staff and members of the European Parliament have been asked not to drink from water bottles in the EP premises in Strasbourg,” a parliament spokesman told the German Press Agency on Thursday. According to the portal Politico The information was sent to thousands of employees and politicians in the form of an “emergency SMS”. It also stated a medical emergency number to call “in the event of exposure”.

Some members of the EU Parliament in Strasbourg are said to have temporarily felt ill on Thursday. (Archive image) © Katerina Sulova/IMAGO

Contaminated water in the EU Parliament? Authorities in Strasbourg are investigating the drinking water incident

The warning was issued after suspicions arose that there could be contamination in water bottles that had been distributed in Strasbourg – according to information from Politico including in the office of President Roberta Metsola. According to the portal, a number of people fell ill but have since recovered after drinking bottled water. An EU official joked: “It’s a good thing I stuck to the wine.”

The responsible national authorities have been informed and appropriate controls are in progress. The EU Parliament in Strasbourg has long been said to have a problem with the quality of water – but usually only when it comes from the institution's own pipes. It was only in 2021 that the now deceased President of Parliament David Sassoli denied the claim that he had contracted Legionnaires' disease from the water in the building. (nz with dpa material)