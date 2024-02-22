In a letter sent this week to the head of European diplomacy, Josep Borrell, more than 30 MEPs from different European countries demanded the immediate release of political prisoners and the beginning of a democratic transition process in Cuba.

The letter was sent at the request of the Cuban Observatory for Human Rights (OCDH) and several Cuban activists, who visited Brussels, the capital of Belgium, where the headquarters of the European Union (EU) are located, last week.

According to information from the independent Cuban website CubanetMEPs warned in the letter about the increase in social violence and irregular emigration as a consequence of the serious socioeconomic situation on the island.

“On the occasion of the visit to the European Parliament by the Cuban Observatory for Human Rights (OCDH) and a group of Cuban activists, we join the initiatives of the families of prisoners who ask for the release of all political prisoners; we demand that the Cuban State consider of any legal action that implies the immediate release of political prisoners, and the cessation of harassment of prisoners' families, who are calling for the release of their unjustly detained family members”, says the opening section of the document.

According to the latest report by the NGO Prisoners Defenders, at the end of January this year, the communist regime led by Miguel Díaz-Canel held 1,066 people in prison for political reasons.

Still in the document, MEPs also accused the Cuban regime of failing to comply with commitments made to the European Union, including one that provides for the delivery of 155 million euros from the EU to organizations and institutions linked to the Castro regime, to finance around 80 projects of development on the communist island.

“In view of the commitments made, and always unfulfilled, by the Cuban regime in the Dialogue and Cooperation Agreement with the European Union, we reiterate the urgent need for concrete steps towards a transition to a full state on the island, and the holding of plural elections , free and democratic, as well as respect for human rights and individual freedoms”, says the final section of the letter.

According to Cubanet, the OCDH thanked the MEPs for their solidarity with the Cuban people, especially with political prisoners and their families. The organization highlighted the importance of 'demanding a transition to a rule of law on the island, with the holding of free and democratic elections”.