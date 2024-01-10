For the umpteenth time, train passengers to the Northern Netherlands are experiencing inconvenience from the bottleneck at Meppel, this time due to a piece of defective track. In the Drenthe municipality, the railway lines from Groningen and Leeuwarden come together, meaning that train traffic must continue through a funnel. Five questions about a notorious problem that is far from solved.
#Meppel #station #hell #north #train #passengers #duped #years
Movie review | The great Mean Girls has been turned into a boring musical after 20 years – why?
If there's one good thing to come out of the new Mean Girls, maybe it'll get people to watch the...
Leave a Reply