What is Consip? How does it work? How to sell cars to the public administration? What is MePA? Consipacronym for “Public Information Services Concessionaire” and joint stock company wholly owned by the Ministry of Economy and Finance, is the Italian national purchasing center. Its mission is to centralize and optimize the Public Administration’s purchases, acting as a digital marketplace where municipalities, regions and other administrations can find and purchase a wide range of goods and services. This approach allows our State to obtain economies of scale, improve the transparency of procedures and reduce costs for the community.

MePA

The heart of this system is MePA, or the Electronic Market of Public Administration, a digital platform used by Consip through which administrations can:

Consult a vast catalog of cars, special vehicles, etc.: MePA features a large catalogue of products and services, divided by category, making it easier to search and compare the various offers.

Make direct purchases: With the Direct Order (ODA), administrations can directly purchase the desired products, simplifying procedures and speeding up procurement times.

Participate in tenders: For larger purchases, MePA organizes electronic tenders, ensuring transparency and competition.

Consip manages tenders and stipulates conventions, framework agreements and contracts on behalf of the Public Administrationwith the aim of achieving cost savings, improving the quality of purchases and increasing the efficiency of the procurement process.

How to enter Consip and the MePA platform

Entering MePA with an offer of cars or other products is an excellent opportunity because it opens the doors to a very interesting market, that of the Public Administration.

Steps to register your company

Here is a general guide on how to register your company and products on the MePA platform.

Registration on the PA Network Purchasing Portal: Access the site PA Network Purchases.

Click on “Register” and fill out the form with your company details. SPID, CIE or CNS is required. Once registration is complete, you will receive a confirmation email. Product Category Qualification: After logging in with the credentials you created, navigate to the “Supplier Enablement” section. Select the product category corresponding to your product (in this case, automobiles and vehicles). Fill out the enablement form, providing all the requested information and attaching the necessary documentation (for example, quality certifications, declarations of conformity, etc.). Evaluation by CONSIP: CONSIP will evaluate your application for authorization. This process may take some time, as the company must verify the completeness and correctness of the documentation submitted. Product Catalog Configuration: Once you have obtained the authorization, you will be able to access the platform and insert your products into the catalog. Insert your products. Provide complete details about each product, including technical specifications, descriptions and prices. It is important that the information is accurate and up to date to facilitate purchasing decisions by public entities. Order and Contract Management: After you have added your products to the catalog, public entities will be able to place orders directly from the platform. You will be responsible for managing orders, delivering products, and managing contracts and payments.

Consip and the contract won on MePA by Stellantis for over 6,000 vehicles

Speaking of tenders just recently Stellantis Italythrough the department Fleet & Tenderwon a tender issued by the Consip to provide 6.110 vehicles to the Italian Public Administration. The contract includes various types of vehicles, both hybrid and electric. The contract included various lots for different types of vehicles (city cars, SUVs and commercial vehicles) both hybrid and electric.

In the PA lot of the contract won on Consip MePA there are also 1,260 hybrid Fiat 600s

The chosen models are: 350 Fiat Panda Hybrids, 1,800 Opel Corsa Hybrids And 1,200 electric, 1,200 Peugeot 2008 Hybrids, 1,260 Fiat 600 Hybrids, 100 Peugeot 3008 electric, 50 electric Citroën AMIs And 150 Fiat Doblò with thermal engine. The department of Fleet & Tender of Stellantis specializes in the design and implementation of technical specifications for Consip tenders for the Public Administration and the Police. Recently, it has provided 1,000 Electric Jeep Avenger for Firefightersforming a new fleet for operational interventions.

Alfa Romeo Tonale of the Carabinieri on Consip MePA

This is in addition to a previous batch of 2,160 BEV vehicles (Peugeot 2008 and Doblò) intended for Fire fighters. Furthermore, 850 Alfa Romeo Tonale were delivered to the State Police And 400 Tonale to the Carabinieri, with completion by the end of 2024. Also the Financial Police has ordered 570 Tonales, with deliveries from the second half of 2024.

Alfa Romeo Tonale Polizia Lateral purchased by PA on Consip MePA

