French MEP Matilda Androuet (Identity and Democracy faction) appealed to the European Commission to oppose US sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline and protect the economic interests of the European Union. On Thursday, March 25, reports RT with reference to the letter of the MEP.

Androuet pointed out that the US defense budget for 2021 provides for tougher sanctions imposed in 2019 and 2020 against companies involved in the construction of Nord Stream 2.

“Now the sanctions will apply not only to companies that sell, rent or otherwise provide ships for laying the gas pipeline, but also to those organizations that” create conditions “for the use of these ships,” she explained.

The MEP pointed out that the American blacklist of ships was expanded specifically in order to “include all ships directly or indirectly involved in” pipe-laying activities “.

Androuet said that the construction of Nord Stream 2 is almost complete, but some of the 120 European firms involved in the project were forced to withdraw from participation in it due to pressure from Washington.

On March 24, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken announced that the United States had explicitly warned Germany about the sanctions that could apply to companies involved in the construction of Nord Stream 2. Earlier, Blinken said that Washington is still against the construction of the gas pipeline.

At the same time, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, following a meeting of the alliance’s foreign ministers on March 24, said that disagreements over the pipeline remain between NATO countries.

On the same day, German government spokesman Steffen Seibert said that Germany had announced to the US administration that it was rejecting extraterritorial sanctions on Nord Stream 2. He added that Berlin’s position on the gas pipeline remains unchanged.

On March 22, ex-French Ambassador to the United States and French President Emmanuel Macron’s special envoy for cooperation with Russia in the field of security Pierre Vimont, together with former Director General of the World Trade Organization Pascal Lamy and representatives of Paris, Berlin and Brussels institutions, proposed a number of working instruments so that the EU could resist US pressure on the construction of Nord Stream 2. They described such measures in their collective letter.

Nord Stream 2 is being built from the Russian coast through the Baltic to Germany. The project is opposed by the United States, which is promoting its liquefied natural gas to the European Union, Ukraine, which fears the loss of transit of Russian gas, Poland and the Baltic countries.