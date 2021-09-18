The Nord Stream 2 (SP-2) gas pipeline may turn into investment ruins if the project violates the energy legislation of the European Union (EU). This was announced on Saturday, September 18, by the deputy of the European Parliament (EP) from the “green” faction Reinhard Bütikofer.

He clarified that for such a “transformation” the decision of the European Commission (EC) will be sufficient – the organization can make an appropriate choice in the event of a threat from SP-2 to the environment.

“If there are strong arguments in favor of the fact that a positive decision of the Federal Agency violates the EU energy legislation, then the project may turn into an investment ruin,” the newspaper quoted the deputy as saying. Die zeit…

Earlier, on July 23, Aleksey Grivach, Director for Gas Issues of the National Energy Security Fund, told Izvestia that SP-2 turned out to be the most environmentally friendly in terms of available technologies. According to him, there are no compressor stations along the entire sea length of the gas pipeline, and, naturally, it is completely sealed during operation.

On June 2, ecologists from the environmental organization Deutsche Umwelthilfe (DUH) filed a request with the Federal Office for Shipping and Hydrography, in which they demanded to suspend the construction of a gas pipeline in Germany due to its possible negative impact on the environment.

A day later, the Russian president’s special envoy for environmental protection, ecology and transport, Sergei Ivanov, said that a complaint by German environmentalists about Nord Stream 2 could not interfere with its implementation, because the project does not threaten the environment.

In turn, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on May 26 that the carbon footprint of Russian gas supplied to the EU via the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline is four times less than that of gas from the United States.

The construction of Nord Stream 2 was completed on September 10. The gas pipeline runs from Russia to Germany along the bottom of the Baltic with the aim of direct gas supplies to Europe. The EU countries mainly support the project and participate in its implementation. The Baltic states, Poland, the USA and Ukraine are opposed.

Sources in the Eastern Committee of the German Economy told Izvestia on September 15 that the SP-2 is physically completed, it can be put into operation no earlier than February next year.