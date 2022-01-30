Member of the European Parliament Viola von Cramon commented on the statement of the head of the Ukrainian party “Servant of the People” David Arakhamia, who ridiculed reports of an impending Russian invasion. About this she wrote on your Twitter.

“Do they all take drugs there in Ukraine? Or what’s going on here?” Kramon asked. This is how she assessed the statement of the Kiev politician that “the United States is sowing panic about the attack on Ukraine.” Arakhamia also pointed out that four or five “exact dates” for the beginning of Moscow’s possible aggression have already passed.

Related materials:

Earlier, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that Russia is preparing a plan for a lightning war with Ukraine. According to him, there are 60 Russian combat groups on the border with the republic, and Russia will start the offensive precisely from the capital of Ukraine, Kiev.

At the same time, Ukraine did not find evidence of an imminent Russian attack, Defense Minister Alexei Reznikov said. He asked not to sow panic and said that the Ukrainian military knows how to act in the event of an escalation at the border.