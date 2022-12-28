The EU may adopt anti-Russian sanctions in the field of nuclear energy. This was stated in an interview with Izvestiya by a member of the European Parliament (EP) from Germany, Gunnar Beck.

“For example, in the arsenal is the reduction of the marginal level of oil prices. After long negotiations, the EU countries could only agree on a ceiling of $60 per barrel. Possible sanctions against cooperation in the field of nuclear energy. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has already expressed his opposition to the measure. And yet it is still unclear whether he will stop such moves with a veto or, as in the case of oil, agree only on exceptions for his country, ”the politician added.

At the same time, according to him, while the key forces in the EU are not going to assess the consequences of the sanctions. In an interview with Izvestiya, he noted that the establishment of a marginal cost for gas could call into question the import of fuel by the EU itself.

“Now the world market price for gas is below the established threshold. This means that there is no need for EU governments to lower the price for now. However, in the world market, the price fluctuates, and in case of an increase in demand, it will rise again. In this case, the members of the association will have to subsidize the difference between the higher market price and the marginal gas price. If they are too uncompromising in negotiations with suppliers outside of Russia, then the supplies themselves will be in question, ”added Gunnar Beck.

