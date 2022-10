The President of the Fontana Chamber jokingly corrects Chiara Colosimo

During the first call of the vote of confidence in the Chamber, Chiara Colosimo of Fratelli d’Italia misses the pronunciation of the surname of Alberto Stefani (Lega).

The Speaker of the House jokingly corrects her accent and adds: “When there is such a delightful voice, there can be any pronunciation.” / WebTV Camera

Subscribe to the newsletter