Eva Kaili has been a member of the European Parliament since 2014. © Eric VIDAL/EUROPEAN PARLIAMENT/AFP

The corruption scandal in the EU Parliament is now having its first concrete consequences for Eva Kaili. She was removed as Vice President.

Munich/Brussels – Allegations of corruption are currently rocking the European Parliament. The focus is on MEP Eva Kaili, who was arrested amid ongoing investigations. Now there are the first consequences for the Greek politician.

Qatar corruption allegations: Kaili ousted as MP

Kaili has been ousted as Vice-President of the European Parliament. Parliament President Roberta Metsola revoked the 44-year-old “with immediate effect all powers, duties and tasks” as her deputy, as a spokeswoman for Metsola announced on Saturday evening.

A total of five people were arrested in Brussels on Friday. They included Kaili, who was previously one of the 14 Vice-Presidents of Parliament, and her partner, who also works in the European Parliament. The scandal revolves around the suspicion that Qatar is said to have tried to influence the decisions of the European Parliament with considerable sums of money and gifts. (bb/AFP)