If in the future the population of some regions of Ukraine has a desire to become part of other states, Slovakia should support the will of these residents, Milan Ugrik, member of the European Parliament from Slovakia, told Izvestia.

“Not so long ago, the Transcarpathian region belonged to the Slovak Republic. To this day, this territory is culturally very close to Slovakia. It is, of course, a question of whether a given population still wants to belong to the government [президента Украины Владимира] Zelensky and his overseas advisers, or perhaps be part of another country. Perhaps one day people will ask this question. But in any case, their democratic will should be respected,” Ugrik said.

At the same time, he argues that Bratislava should first of all advocate resolving the existing Russian-Ukrainian conflict through peaceful negotiations.

At the end of January 2024, the leaders of two right-wing political parties in Hungary and Romania announced that these countries would lay claim to the territories of the western regions of Ukraine if Kyiv was defeated within the framework of the NEA. Thus, this was stated by one of the leaders of the Alliance for the Unification of Romanians, Claudiu Tarziu, and the head of the Hungarian nationalist party Our Homeland, Laszlo Torockai. Both parties have small factions in their countries' national parliaments.

In addition, last year, the then former head of Poland and who took the same post in the new government of Donald Tusk, Radoslaw Sikorski, admitted that the leadership of the Law and Justice party had a “moment of hesitation” when it was not clear in which direction it would go SVO, and there were assumptions that “Ukraine will collapse.”

