The sanctions imposed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on MEPs are ridiculous and counterproductive, EP MP Virginie Joron said on March 24.

She indicated that she knew that she was one of the EP deputies who were sanctioned “for a cultural visit in July” to “graves in Sevastopol.”

“We stayed in Crimea for a day. These Ukrainian sanctions have not deprived me of my sleep. These sanctions are ludicrous and counterproductive. Ukraine declares that it opposes authoritarian states and applies the same measures, “RIA Novosti quotes Zhoron.

She noted that Ukraine’s actions “are not consistent on the part of a country that is hardly democratic, for example, in the use of languages.”

According to the deputy, she has no bank accounts, investments and a summer residence in Ukraine, so the decision of the Ukrainian authorities will not affect her in any way.

On the eve of Zelensky, his decree put into effect the decision of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of Ukraine on sanctions for three years against three French citizens – MEPs Jean-Ling Lacapelle, Virginie Joron and Philippe Olivier.

The deputies represent the “Identity and Democracy” political group.

In total, Zelensky, by his decree, extended sanctions against 81 companies and 26 individuals, including from Russia.

Restrictive measures include blocking of assets – a temporary restriction of the right to dispose and use the property owned; preventing the withdrawal of capital from Ukraine; refusal to grant and cancellation of visas, application of other bans on entry.