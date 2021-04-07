Germany needs to build a tougher line with Russia. This opinion was expressed by the MEP from the Netherlands Peter van Dalen.

The deputy recommended that Germany refuse to participate in the Nord Stream 2 (SP-2) project, as well as adopt sanctions against companies that participated in the construction of the gas pipeline.

“It is necessary not only to yap at the Russian bear, but also to bite it sometimes. This will not kill the bear, but it may cause it to change course. And this is exactly what is needed, “the edition quoted on April 5 Die Welt Peter van Dalen.

On April 1, the operator of the Nord Stream 2 construction project, Nord Stream 2 AG, announced that foreign warships, planes and helicopters have become more active in the SP-2 construction zone. The company notes that such actions are clearly provocative. This in turn poses a threat to the project.

On the same day, the German Federal Office for Maritime Navigation and Hydrography (BSH) rejected the protest of environmental organizations Deutsche Umwelthilfe and NABU, which demanded the cancellation of permission to lay the Nord Stream 2 pipeline.

Earlier, on March 19, the Russian ambassador to Germany, Sergei Nechaev, said that the German government was confident in the need to complete the construction of Nord Stream 2 and firmly held this position.

Nord Stream 2 is being built from Russia to Germany along the Baltic seabed with the aim of direct and reliable gas supplies to Europe. Its length will be 2,460 km. The EU countries mainly support the project and participate in its implementation. The United States, the Baltic States, Poland and Ukraine are opposed.