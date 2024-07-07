MEP Mariani: French parliamentary election results inexplicable

The results of the French parliamentary elections are “inexplicable” and “extremely unexpected,” said National Rally MEP Thierry Mariani, writes RIA News.

“This is not what we expected. The results are inexplicable and extremely unexpected,” he said.

The results of the elections were greeted with a loud cry of “Ugh!” at the party headquarters. The rest remained silent. The party members who had counted on a historic victory and an absolute majority were stunned by the results of the vote.

Earlier, it was reported that former French President Francois Hollande was leading in the second round of elections in the Correze department, which would allow him to be elected to the country’s parliament.

According to preliminary results, the left-wing New Popular Front is leading in the second round of elections, ahead of Macron’s coalition and Marine Le Pen’s right-wing National Rally.

Earlier it became known that French President Emmanuel Macron will not address the French people on Sunday, July 7, after the announcement of the first results of the second round of parliamentary elections.