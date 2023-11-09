Health insurer Menzis is increasing the premium for basic insurance by 5.50 euros per month for 2024. One of the largest health insurers in the Netherlands hopes to win back policyholders who have switched to other health insurers in recent years with this limited premium increase.
Frank Timmers
Latest update:
09-11-23, 20:38
