Cherrys and eel salad

Ingredients: 16 cherry tomatoes. 300 gr of gulas. 2 red chillies. 4 cloves of garlic Olive oil. Salt pepper. Vinegar. Parsley.

Cherrys and eel salad.

Wash, dry and cut the tomatoes in half lengthwise. Finely chop the garlic and put them in a frying pan with a drizzle of olive oil. We also add the cut chillies and