Juan Carlos Menudo arrived to Deportivo this summer as a star signing and appointed to lead the return of the A Coruña team to Second. Nnine months later, the midfielder is with one foot out of the blue and white team five days before the end of the league. His situation has been deteriorating over time and an act of indiscipline this past weekend has finished tightening the rope. Thus, the club and the player are negotiating to terminate their contract, which does not end until 2023. The club neither confirms nor denies the situation, although it does recognize that there is a conflict with the player.

The Sevillian footballer is not officially retired of the team, but the truth is that he hasn’t trained for a week together with his companions. In the medical report before the game against Talavera, Menudo was listed as absent in the “medical treatment and physiotherapy” section, as were Trilli and Víctor García, long-term casualties. This Thursday he did not exercise in Abegondo. Everything indicates that it will not do it tomorrow either and will not be against UD Logroñés on Saturday.

Only two games as a starter

Menudo has not had the confidence of Borja Jiménez since the first day. The Andalusian midfielder, 30, began the season as a substitute and did not play his first game as a starter until matchday 14 against Bilbao Athletic, in which he was also the first substituted (53′). His other starting match was at the beginning of February against Calahorra. Total, he has only played 238 minutes and scored a goal on the first day against Celta B. All this situation led the club to open the doors for him in the winter market, but finally there was no agreement for his departure.