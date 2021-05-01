Ray Reyes, who was a member of Menudo’s golden age in the 80s, died this Friday, April 30, as confirmed by his public relations officer, Lidda García.

In a statement to the media, the representative reported the death of the interpreter. “ Our Ray Reyes departed from our earthly plane . In this moment of pain, the family asks for space. We request prayer for his family, friends and fans around the world ”, reads his message.

So far the causes of his death have not been clarified. However, international media assured that he died at his residence in Levittown, in Toa Baja.

Who was Ray Reyes?

The ex-Slight He was a lover of Peruvian gastronomy. In his interviews and statements he expressed his affection for the country, which received him with open arms during his career as an artist.

In 1983 he made his debut together with Johnny Lozada, Ricky Meléndez, Charlie Massó, Miguel Cancel and Roy Rosselló, among other members of the youth band.

He was a reviewer of the recent Amazon Prime series Get on my bike. Through his social networks, he pointed out that the plot of the audiovisual product does not resemble what the quintet was.

“Every time we talked about the band they called us ungrateful. But do you know what happens? That if the truth is not spoken we would be sponsoring, supporting and being accomplices of everything that happened, and that It is not fair for us or for future generations ”, he expressed on the social network.

