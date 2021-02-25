The Prime Minister and the Minister of Health spoke this Thursday, February 25 at a press conference.

No new measures have been announced, but new decisions could be made next week. They would then apply from the weekend of March 6, in the departments concerned.

After the announcements of containment measures at the weekend in Dunkirk and the Alpes-Maritimes, around twenty departments fear that they will in turn be forced into more or less “hard” confinements.

In the last three days, the milestone of 30,000 daily cases has been crossed. The government believes that this “slow growth” allows it to avoid for the moment a new confinement.

The government justifies this decision not to reconfine for the moment by the arrival of “good news” and by the “strengthening” of the surveillance of the twenty departments where the epidemic pressure is the highest. “By the end of March, two-thirds of people over 75 will be vaccinated and we will open vaccination to people over 65 in early April,” announced Jean Castex.

Here are the main announcements from this press conference.