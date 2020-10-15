Lentil is the first class of any beginner’s course in dried beans. Unlike beans or chickpeas, pre-soaking is not essential; the risk of problems of hardening in cooking, low, and the speed at which they soften, notably higher. These advantages are due to their shape: as they are flat and thin and have a thin skin, the cooking water does not have to make great efforts to penetrate them.

For the rest, he shares with his legume cousins ​​the kindness when it comes to receiving guests at the dishes in which he is the protagonist. Vegetables of all kinds, cereals such as rice, tubers such as potatoes, sausages such as chorizo ​​or spices such as paprika have been classic visitors to the house of lentils, but the catalog can be expanded even more to nothing that we look at. other gastronomic traditions.

How do I cook some lentils?

The traditional way usually asks for a pre-fried onion and other vegetables, to which the lentils and water are added to proceed to cooking. We are going to reverse the formula to make things even easier for you, and then you can add reinforcements if you feel like it. This would be the first level, for which we will need:

400 grams of lentils.

½ large onion or a small one.

½ large carrot or a small one.

2 cloves of garlic

4 tablespoons of tomato sauce.

1 bay leaf.

Salt.

Preparation

Soak the lentils (this step is not essential, but it helps a shorter cooking time). The time can go from 15 minutes to a whole night. Drain them and transfer them to a pot. Soak with water until two fingers of liquid remain on top. Add the peeled carrot, the peeled onion without chopping and the whole peeled garlic, and salt. Cook over low heat until the lentils are tender (it can take between half and an hour, or about 15-20 minutes in a speed cooker, depending on the kind, size and freshness). Make sure that they do not stay dry, and if this happens, add a little more cold water. Remove the carrot, onion and garlic cloves, crush them with the fried tomato, a little of the cooking liquid and a couple of tablespoons of lentils. Return the mixture to the pan, stir, give a last gentle boil for a couple of minutes and correct for salt.

What else can I do?

With the previous recipe you would already have perfectly enjoyable lentils, but everything can be improved. This is where Mister Refrito makes his appearance, a man who brings joy to what he plays and who can adopt multiple personalities. My favorite is made up of:

½ onion.

½ green pepper.

½ leek.

½ tablespoon of sweet or spicy La Vera paprika (or a mixture of both).

Olive oil.

Salt.

The preparation is simple at best.

Chop the onion, pepper, and leek. Poach them in a pan with a little olive oil and a pinch of salt over medium heat until they soften. Add the paprika, remove from the heat, stir a little and add the fry to the lentils at the end or at any time during cooking.

I just want to stain a pot

Transform the refried into sofrito. That is, do it first in the casserole, and then add the lentils and other relatives to proceed to cooking. Do you see how life is sometimes simple?

I have more vegetables and I want to give them out

Pumpkin, zucchini, parsnip? Chop about 250 grams into small pieces and let them cook together with the lentils for about 15 minutes (you can also brown them a little before in the rehash if you want their flavor to shine even more). Potato or sweet potato? The same, leaving them a few more minutes. What do you like to find pieces of carrot? Well instead of whole in the first phase, incorporate it chopped to the rehash.

The spinach is best added to the lentils chopped at the end of the process and cooked for just a couple of minutes so that they retain their greenness. As for chard, I like to cook them separately: 5 minutes or until the leaves are tender, a couple of minutes the leaves. You chop everything and the casserole of lentils.

Another option is to look back at Italy and play with celery and fennel. A quarter of a branch from the first and a half bulb from the second, both finely chopped will give an interesting twist to the rehash; They can also be put whole together with the onion in phase 1 and crushed with the tomato sauce and garlic.

I like them with rice

Lentils better be soupy, because rice sucks. As long as you add it 15 minutes before finishing cooking, problem solved.

This is missing chori

Hombreee, the carnaca came out. Lentils and chorizo ​​are inextricably linked in our memory, so I would never object to their presence. But I will tell you one thing: the refried paprika will make you not miss it much if it is not there, and the dish will be healthier / lighter. That you still have a whim? My advice is to put it on the fire beforehand in a saucepan with cold water, let it boil for 5-10 minutes, chop it and add it later to the cooking of the lentils. This way you will have lost part of your fat, and they will not be so heavy.

Chicha can also be added in the form of finely chopped Serrano ham – personally, I think it is better as a final finish -, blood sausage – with the same degreasing process as chorizo ​​- or bone to give substance to the broth.

And does the vinegar make any sense?

Absolutely: YES. An acid element refreshes any vegetable stew and favors its digestion, and that is why in some houses a little vinegar is added once they are served at the table. The green pickled chillies that usually accompany beans in the Basque Country work just as well with lentils and I don’t see why the same can’t happen with other pickles like pickles, carrots or cauliflower in vinegar. On some day when you feel especially adventurous, you can add your final acid touch with a splash of lemon juice or a tablespoon of yogurt.

I want more ideas for cooking lentils

Come on, I have them of all colors and they take them from my hands. Has the milky adventure in the previous section intrigued you? Well here is a recipe for lentils with aubergines and yogurt. Do you want to delve into heartburn? Give this one with lentils with mushrooms and pickled onion. He chori call you Try them with a criollo, carrot and parsnip. Looking for an extra creaminess in the broth? Maybe you can jump into nirvana with these spinach lentil croutons trick.