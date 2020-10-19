Confinement with young children (and not so young). Here is the onomatopoeia that mothers and fathers use the most to describe it; buff. At this point nothing works anymore, not even the free screen bar; blessed hour of daily walk to vent. That is why today at El Comidista we present you a cold cake that you can make with your youngest children and that, tachán, tachán, does not require yeast, oven or any electrical utensil. Here is the story that accompanies the recipe and that can be used to cajole them and drag them to the kitchen. Good luck and good luck!

Once upon a time there was a German girl daughter of a duke and a princess whose name was Charlotte of Mecklenburg-Strelitz. When she turned 17 her mother and brother forced her to mate with Jorge, Prince of Wales: he was actually in love with another wench, Sarah Lennox, but he agreed to marry Carlota despite considering her ugly. Nor is it that Jorge was a hottie precisely. Anyway, let’s continue: two weeks after the wedding, they were named Kings of the United Kingdom, they had fifteen children, they were happy and they ate partridges and many cakes.

One of her favorite cakes was a pudding with apple filling flavored with lemon and cinnamon that a chef from her court created and named after Carlota to honor her. In the 19th century this cake jumped to France where a highly reputed chef named Marie-Antonin Carême, he Ferran Adria of the time or the Remy and Alfredo Lingüini from Ratatouille, began to make it without cooking, with lemon and jacketed with gingerbreads. A century later, it launched the American continent where it underwent endless changes and became massively popular. And today it is one of the most popular recipes of the Mexican corona-viral quarantine.

Comidista, less story and nougat

At your service, your majesties-readers. Well, red bunting, this story is over.

For the simplest lemon charlotte, you only need five ingredients:

The juice of 2 lemons (about 125 ml) and part of its skin

1 can of evaporated milk (330 ml)

1 can of condensed milk (397 g)

4 level tablespoons of Philadelphia-type cream cheese (about 100 g)

30-40 Maria cookies (depending on the size of the mold)

Carry on, carry on

Squeeze the two lemons and grate part of the skin of one of them. The other squeezed lemon is kept in the fridge in a small lunch box to decorate the carlota just before serving. Put the cream cheese and the grated lemon peel in a bowl and mix with a hand mixer or with a fork. Add the condensed milk and stir well. Finally, you add the evaporated milk and the lemon juice and beat until you get a homogeneous and thick cream. In a glass mold you make a first cookie base and cover it with part of the cream. Add another layer of cookies and cover it again with more cream. So until all the cookies and cream are finished. Ideally, the last layer should be cream. Cover the mold with plastic wrap and put it in the fridge for a minimum of 8 hours or overnight. Before serving the carlota, you grate the skin of the saved lemon and sprinkle it on top.

That easy?

AHA. Not only is it a mega-simple recipe, but it also supports many variations. You can substitute lemons for oranges, grapefruits or limes. You can make mixed carlotas by mixing various citrus fruits. Also, you can add small cubes of any fruit. With small pieces of mango it is delicious, for example.

Things to keep in mind in the cookie department: if you use a square or rectangular mold, we recommend using rectangular cookies or cakes. If it is circular, opt for round cookies. In this way, you will have few gaps between cookie and cookie. If you only have cookies with filling in the pantry, take it off and fly.

To decorate a fruit bowl and fridge; thin slices or grated skin of any citrus fruit, mandarin segments, kiwi, strawberries, raspberries, blackberries, blueberries, mint leaves, etc. Another successful option is to chop one or two cookies and sprinkle them on top of the cake along with a few pinches of cinnamon.

At your feet, cold cakes!

At El Comidista we are very unconditional about cakes that do not need an oven, and even more so now that the thermometers are already showing spring temperatures. At the time, we taught you to make a hyper-easy lime inspired by the one served in the mythical New York restaurant Momofuku of the famous chef David Chang. Another cake with similar characteristics that can be made as a family is the one with cookies, whipped cheese and fruit. In no time, peaches will populate our greengrocers, so hit the peach cheesecake hard. And if the confinement lasts until autumn (God forbid) and you have discovered that your offspring have a better time in the kitchen making cold cakes than in the living room gawking with the Disney + or in their bedroom hitting shots at length and height in Fortnite Let them try to make the tangerine cheesecake glasses.

What do we do with the leftover ingredients?

If you have leftover lemons, condensed milk and evaporated milk, you can make some great frozen lemons.

If you have any leftover cookies, give this chocolate cookie cake a try, which will surely take you back to your seventies and eighties childhoods.

If you have cream cheese left over, put yourself in pro mode and give yourself a great cheesecake like this.

If you have condensed milk left over, encourage the kids to make some brigadeiros, which are the sea of ​​simple.

And if you have any evaporated milk left over, make them happy with some macaroni with sausage, mushrooms and garlic. But if you are the ones who need a bit of joy, make yourself some coquitos and toast to the health of your holy patience.