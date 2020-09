As of September 22, 55 departments are classified as a “virus circulation zone” by the government.

The red zone of the Covid-19 epidemic is expanding. From Guadeloupe to Aveyron, 55 departments are classified, Tuesday September 22, in “zone of active circulation of the virus” by the government. This classification means that the prefects have“enhanced powers”to take additional measures, depending on“local epidemiological data”. For example, they can limit traffic, close bars, restaurants or shopping centers, ban certain gatherings, as is already the case in Bordeaux, Marseille, Guadeloupe or Lyon.

In detail, these are the following departments: Ain, Alpes-Maritimes, Aude

Bouches-du-Rhône, Côte-d’Or, Gard, Haute-Garonne, Gironde, Hérault, Ille-et-Vilaine, Isère, Loire, Loire-Atlantique, Loiret, Maine-et-Loire, North, Pas-de- Calais, Puy-de-Dôme, Pyrénées-Atlantiques, Pyrénées-Orientales, Bas-Rhin, Rhône, Sarthe, Paris, Seine-Maritime, Seine-et-Marne, Yvelines, Vaucluse, Essonne, Hauts-de-Seine, Seine- Saint-Denis, Val-d’Oise, Corse-du-Sud, Tarn-et-Garonne, Var, Val-de-Marne, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Guyana, Reunion, Mayotte, Haute-Corse, Aveyron, Calvados, Doubs , Eure, Gers, Indre-et-Loire, Marne, Haute-Marne, Meurthe-et-Moselle, Saône-et-Loire, Tarn, Territoire de Belfort, Vienne.