Faced with the increase in cases of coronavirus contamination in France, some countries such as the United Kingdom have decided to impose a period of isolation for travelers from France.

Shocking! Thousands of French people who planned to go to London or Brighton were cold-picked by the news. Since Saturday August 15, the British government has imposed a fortnight mandatory to travelers arriving from France. In question: the upsurge in the coronavirus epidemic in France, in particular in the Paris region. But the UK is not the only country to impose a quarantine.

Here is the map of the countries which impose isolation on travelers from France (or even prohibit them from entering their territory). Others impose restrictions on travelers from France such as the obligation to have a negative PCR test carried out a few days before their arrival. They have not been entered on the map for the sake of clarity. These measures are likely to change quickly: for more information visit the website France Diplomacy.

[Carte mise à jour le 1er septembre 2020]