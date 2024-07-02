The mayor of Menton Yves Juhel has been under arrest since this morning following an investigation linked to the public management company of the ports of Menton (SPL). The news was revealed by the newspaper Nice Matin. The information was confirmed to various French media by his lawyer Philippe Soussi, who did not want to add any comment. The measures concern several people, including the wife of the mayor, elected as an independent right-winger and already in the cabinet with Jean-Claude Guibal, and the former Finance Councilor Mathieu Messina, previously CEO of the port company and head of the mayor’s 2022 election campaign. The latter is suspected of having spent 700 thousand euros of funds on expense reports considered dubious, and was convicted in 2023 by the Court of Marseille for abuse of social assets (fraud) and concealed work when he was president of the Ajaccio football team.