Washington.- To spend time on former President Donald J. Trump’s social media is to witness any number of contradictory, unproven ideas or conspiracies, all at the same time.

The upcoming presidential debate has him in a frenzy.

On social media and at rallies, Trump has suggested that President Biden is taking performance-enhancing drugs before the debate.

This Monday, he called on Biden to take a doping test.

That was a dramatic turn for Trump, who a few days ago also suggested that Biden would spend most of his debate prep sleeping.

Earlier this year, he called Biden “the worst opponent he has ever faced in a debate, adding that he could barely string together a few sentences.”

In recent days, however, he has called Biden “someone worth debating,” reminding his audience of Biden’s performance against Paul Ryan in 2012 for the vice presidency.

The Trump campaign has also attacked the debate moderators, two veteran CNN journalists, accusing them of having previously done biased coverage of Trump.

Biden’s advisers see such outbursts as an attempt by Trump to energize his base.

“Donald Trump is so scared of being held accountable for his toxic agenda of attacking reproductive freedom and eliminating Social Security benefits that he and his allies are using desperate means and lies,” Lauren Hitt, a spokeswoman for Biden’s campaign, said in a statement.

Biden has been preparing for the debate for nearly a week at Camp David.

But despite Trump’s repeated attacks and attempts to undermine the debate, Trump campaign spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said she will attend the showdown.