Neuropsychologist Kushalieva: doomscrolling and love for TV shows can harm the psyche

Habits common to most Russians and seemingly harmless can actually threaten mental health, warned neuropsychologist Bibigul Kushalieva. Her mind-killing daily habits named in an interview with Gazeta.Ru.

She considers doom scrolling — the non-stop scrolling through the news feed in search of negativity — to be extremely harmful, which, according to Kushaliyeva, can lead to obsessive thoughts, insomnia and the development of OCD (obsessive-compulsive disorder). “Such behavior can be considered on the example of a pandemic, when, due to the fear of contracting an infection against the background of constant reading of the news, many people developed a compulsion (a kind of ritual that is produced by the brain in a state of stress) – frequent washing or treatment of hands, objects, products with special means from for fear of catching the virus,” she explained.

Related materials:

Harm, according to the psychologist, can also be an excessive love for TV shows, which provokes a person to go to bed long after midnight and can lead to a loss of touch with reality due to the desire to replace one’s own life with a serial picture.

Long sitting at the computer, in social networks and online games, Kushalieva continued, can also lead to addiction.

There are many psychological problems behind this habit: for some, it is low self-esteem, and for others, social phobia is a voluntary avoidance of interaction with other people. Social phobia can cause a person to leave the Internet space, but such behavior only aggravates the condition Bibigul Kushalievaneuropsychologist

The neuropsychologist also called addiction to food as a way to relieve stress a common bad habit. This habit can lead to compulsive overeating, she elaborated. “Its symptoms include the inability to control the amount of food, guilt for overeating, eating food for the future and on the machine, for example, while watching / reading the same disturbing news. A characteristic feature is the understanding that food is a way to relieve stress, ”explained the specialist.

Finally, multitasking that has become the norm and the habit of taking on many things at the same time, according to Kushalieva, also leads to the exhaustion of the nervous system. “We try to keep up with the maximum: we listen to voice messages and check mail at breakfast, we put on makeup on the way to work, we do small tasks for the authorities while we download the necessary documents on the computer, at lunch we try to follow the news agenda and do something for work,” provided examples by an expert. She recommended doing one thing well and then moving on to the next task.

Earlier, psychologist Ekaterina Korchagina gave Russians advice on how to deal with the spring blues and told what the April crisis is. According to her, in the spring it is necessary to carefully monitor the emotional state.