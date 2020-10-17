Shallow horror, misogynistic soft porn and “Peppa Wutz”: With the streaming service, it is mostly the expected. What is still worthwhile? A production that is well hidden – and is about three friends on the fringes of Canadian society.

From left: Fabiola, Ada and Carolanne are friends who only have one thing in abundance – problems

I.An old family estate in the British countryside is haunted, sometimes a creepy faceless woman emerges from the garden pool and wanders through the house.

A woman in her early 20s moves to Paris. She has a job in a trendy advertising agency, but nothing real to do there. She only wears designer outfits, but has no money for an apartment that always has running water. Then she becomes an influencer – with eight Instagram photos.

A man kidnaps a woman because he is traumatized. Now he wants to “keep” her for 365 days and have sex with her until she falls in love with him.

These are the plots of three Netflix series and films, all of which have been number 1 on the streaming provider’s German charts in the past few weeks and months – which are the most frequently viewed. So what works at Netflix: Shallow horror like in “Spuk in Bly Manor”, misogynist soft eroticism like in “365 Days” and a “Sex and the City” imitation called “Emily in Paris”.

Who neither crime nor horror, neither too simple comedy nor cheaply produced Schnulzen bingen Netflix has to close immediately – unless he’s interested in one of the dozen documentary series about drug use in the United States.

“Can you hear me?”

But there is an interesting exception to the monotony of series: “M’entends-tu?” Is the name of the Canadian series about three friends on the fringes of society in Montreal. Ada could hit anyone or anything all the time, Carolanne is speechless after being raped by three men, Fabiola has a drug addict sister, a little niece and a job in a fast food restaurant. That sounds like strenuous social drama, but it’s also a comedy in ten episodes. Which ends with a bang.

Much of Ada, Caro and Fabi’s life is precarious, there is no one to take care of themselves, for example Ada’s mother’s role is to sleep off a different intoxication every day. The men in the series are either violent or sexually assaulting, at best they see a relationship as an opportunity to constantly snub at their partner and flirt with others on the side.

The funny thing about “M’entends-tu?” – Can you hear me? – is how women deal with all this crap. To earn some money, they sing Christian songs in the subway station. You can let the bike courier from the neighborhood take you to the next therapy session (of course ordered by the court) on his cargo bike. In the first episode, Ada pees in a houseplant because she doesn’t feel like the therapy.

also read 20 years of Rory and Lorelai

The humor is sometimes as harsh as the environment and living conditions, Ada, for example, mainly talks about penises. Basically, “M’entends-tu?” Is something like a contemporary version of the “Gilmore Girls” – with problems that deserve the name and that are bathed in cold colors that look like your own dreary autumn day.

The second season is currently being shot. The end of the first is so drastic it almost hurts to look at. After that, you could even watch Haunted Bly Manor or Emily in Paris, just about whatever, to get you down.

