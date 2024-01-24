Mentana and the background on Berlusconi's entry into the field. “It was Occhetto's fault”

The January 26, 1994 represents a crucial day for Italy and for Silvio Berlusconi. This is the date on which the Knight through a video he announced his descent into the field. The famous “the country I love“. Among those who experienced this delicate and decisive phase firsthand was also the then very young man Enrico Mentana, current director of Tg La7. “Berlusconi – says Mentana to Il Corriere della Sera – in '91 he called me: “Make a news program all over again, give him the name he wants, just make it ecumenical“. I thought: oh God, he wants Catholic news! But he meant neither right nor left, neither North nor South, everyone… it was a journalist's dream, I would have done it for free.” Then a few years later Mani Pulite arrives, and we seriously discuss: where are we going? At the beginning of December 1993 there was the second round of the administrative elections5 to 0 for the left, Occhetto it looked like the trump ace. The communists in power“.

“Berlusconi – continues Mentana to Il Corriere – he had done the endorsement for Fini. I wrote an editorial in which I said: our line will not change. I remember an evening expedition to Arcore, in mid-December. With me were Gori, director of the network, Monti, director of Panorama. We had editorial meetings. Someone had started to say: it's time! Above all Dell'Utri, who was the true political mind. With Letta and Confalonieri at dinner we tried to convince Silvio to Don't go all the waynot to enter politics. Montanelli, very contrarysent poor Federico Orlando to meetings and said: “Of course he takes to the field to escape prison, but it is also true that he is considered a cross between Churchill and De Gaulle!”. In a meeting with Berlusconi and Confalonieri, Indro consummated the split. Craxi? In retrospect he was not benefited by the advent of Berlusconi. Rather he was pissedI learned from witnesses that he said: “We worked a bunch like this for 40 years to get 10%, then this comes and boom boom boom“.

