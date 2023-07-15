For heaven’s sake, maybe I’m the only one, but the possibility of Lukaku leaving Inter leaves me absolutely indifferent. From his memory, the decisive missed goals resurface more than those scored in Inter, in Chelsea, in his national team. No one is irreplaceable, let alone him. And then, if in the most important match of recent years he was kept on the bench, and when he came on he understood why, he shouldn’t be so central to Inzaghi’s project.