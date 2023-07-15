The director of Tg La 7, Enrico Mentana, also spoke about the Lukaku affair, who has no longer given an answer to the Nerazzurri club
The director of Tg La 7 Enrico Mentana, a great Inter fan, also spoke about the Lukaku affair who, after Inter reached an agreement with Chelsea, no longer gave an answer to the Nerazzurri club:
For heaven’s sake, maybe I’m the only one, but the possibility of Lukaku leaving Inter leaves me absolutely indifferent. From his memory, the decisive missed goals resurface more than those scored in Inter, in Chelsea, in his national team. No one is irreplaceable, let alone him. And then, if in the most important match of recent years he was kept on the bench, and when he came on he understood why, he shouldn’t be so central to Inzaghi’s project.
#Mentana #Lukaku #leaves #indifferent #Inzaghi #project #central
Leave a Reply