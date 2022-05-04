Every child loves its mother. But what is it like when you are neglected and manipulated by her and she makes you feel guilty? Our author writes about growing up with a mentally ill mother – and her late release.

The letter was shaking in my hands, I had torn the envelope open in the mailbox. A fine, I thought, the suitcase on wheels wobbled between my knees.

I came back fresh from vacation, but as soon as I got home, everything seemed to start all over again. Black spots appeared before my eyes, hot foam seemed to rise up the back of my neck, I lowered myself onto a step in the stairwell. Breathe in and out calmly.