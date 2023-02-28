Of Health editorial

Stress is the most widespread disorder globally and is growing in Italy. Women are worse off than men. The results of the Axa Mind Health Report 2023

The mental health of our country (and not only) worsened and put to the test. Scientific studies of the last three years say it and psychiatrists and psychologists reiterate it. In a certain sense, therefore, the data of theAxa Mind Health Report 2023, a major research conducted annually together with Ipsos on the subject of mental health and now in its third edition. Sixteen countries involved this year across Europe, Asia and America, for a total of 30,636 respondents aged 18-74 (online interviews via Ipsos Access Panel Quota method applied to gender, age, occupation, income, region and market size, from 5 September to 5 October and from 26 October to 1 November 2022).

The objectives The initiative has four main objectives: to trace trends in global mental well-being over time; provide one address tool to develop innovative services, in response to new care needs; offer concrete ideas to individuals, healthcare professionals, businesses and institutions to improve mental health e promote a culture that goes beyond it stig



but and support prevention. The AXA Mind Health Index assesses people's mental well-being by collecting data on the perception of their mental condition and how the world around them affects their well-being; examines possible actions and lifestyle choices that can improve mental health and emotional well-being. Based on information, it divides the respondents into four categories: Flourishing, Gettingby, Languishing, Struggling.

What are the main results As we said at the beginning, Italy but also Japan are the countries with the lowest percentage of people with full mental well-being. Women they widely accuse a situation of greater mental discomfort (the only exception is China and there would be a lot to say about this). Mental discomfort inversely related to age and young people are most at risk. The perception of full mental well-being in Italy down compared to last year. the stress It is the most widespread mental disorder globally and growing in Italy.

Women: victims of daily sexism From the survey it emerges that women are worse off than men in all age groups and countries, except China and Japan. There are many reasons behind the gender gap, but the single most relevant factor is everyday sexism. One in 3 women have received unwanted comments about their gender. Italy is the 3rd country in Europe where more women they have seen their abilities questioned by gender.

Young people: victims of daily sexism From the survey it emerges that women are worse off than men in all age groups and countries, except China and Japan. There are many reasons behind the gender gap, but the single most relevant factor is everyday sexism. One in 3 women have received unwanted comments about their gender. Italy is the 3rd country in Europe where more women they have seen their abilities questioned by gender.

Young people: uncertainty about the future and criticism of social media Mental discomfort, as we have seen, is inversely correlated with age and young people are most at risk. In all countries of the world, it is young people who report the lowest level of well-being and the highest number of moderate to severe mental disorders. Among the factors that have the most impact stand out uncertainty about the future, loneliness and body image. For 38% of young people technology and social media have a negative impact on your mental well-being. Among the latter, only 1 in 12 young people report a state of full mental well-being. Young people are most affected by the negative impact of climate change (even in Italy).

The workplace: a source of discomfort There is a clear link between general mental well-being and perceived well-being in the workplace understood as the ability to feel in flow: focused, productive and focused on professional goals. Italy the European country with the fewer people (15%) in a highly productive state of mind. The better the mental state, the less intention to change jobs. In Italy there is a strong imbalance between intentions and actual resignations. The 6 factors that guarantee well-being: hybrid work, business support to mental health and skills development, strong skill/job match, workload control and clarity of goals and expectations. Italy is the European country with the lowest number of people (15%) in flow.

What are the most common mental disorders The survey evidence puts the stress in first place among mental disorders globally, growing in Italy (+8pt). Over 60% of Italians turn to doctors and specialists for the diagnosis of mental illnesses (but not always for the cure). Furthermore, the stigma decreases and the propensity to take care of one's mental health grows, also through digital tools: 31% of Italians declare themselves willing to pay for a digital tool that supports them and indicates a therapy.

The new areas of investigation For the first time. L’Axa Mind Health Report investigates loneliness, kindness, economic context, and climate as factors affecting our mental well-being. Well i48% of Italians feel alone the worst data in Europe and this condition weighs more than income on mental well-being. Italy is the 2nd country in Europe to perceive negative impacts due to the war. 52% of Italians declare that the war had negative effects on your mental well-being. Women are the most affected globally by the increase in costs, a fairly homogeneous figure in all the countries covered by the survey. Young people, the most impacted by climate change. Spain, France and Italy lead the European ranking.