Mental violence | “Everyone knows that the fault lies with you” – The man subjected Niina for years, and she got no help

“It is completely incomprehensible that the victims go to therapy year after year to treat their wounds and the perpetrator of the crime himself cannot be caught.”

Small the news about the new law in the newspaper hit home.

It described exactly the kind of distressing situation in which southern Finn Niina has lived for years. Family hell, he states, which will probably become a crime in the next few years.

The news told about a legal project pending in the Ministry of Justice, which could make emotional violence punishable. The new crime title would be called coercive control, which would be used to deal with, for example, the mental violence of a manipulative spouse.