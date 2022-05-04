Among the fundamental parameters to keep our body healthy we have read that good mental health is essential. It goes without saying that a person diagnosed with depression, or bipolar disorder, or other mental distress, needs to have specialist support to help them cope with the disorder and improve their quality of life.

So why do many people refuse to be treated? One of the many answers lies in the fact that suffering from mental illness is still considered a stigma today and that the patient is blamed and finds himself living in an unwelcoming society.

To be “branded“, Carrying a negative label with you and within yourself, as if you were a toxic product and not a human being, cause a profound sense of guilt that distances the patient from treatment and leads him to isolate himself, thus aggravating his condition . Among the most serious factors it is important to underline the role of family members and society that blame the patient accusing him of little will in wanting to live a life “aligned“, When instead it happens that in some ailments it is precisely the will that is crushed.

An individual with a depressive disorder cannot be asked to force himself, just as a cancer patient cannot be asked not to feel nauseous or not to complain of physical pain. Anyone who thinks this comparison is daring is completely detached from the world of mental suffering and from what it entails having to live with it day after day. Not recognizing the burden of mental illness is as serious as it is common.

Stefano Pallantiassociate professor of Psychiatry atUniversity of Florence and professor of psychiatry and behavioral sciences at Stanford University (USA), he has declared: “The stigma is implicit in the word “mental” which ghettoizes with respect to the other sufferings of the body. Today we talk more about connectivity disturbancesof the different ways of functioning of the cerebral circuits, of how the different areas are connected “.

“There are real barriers, for example those who take certain psychiatric drugs, it is true, may have difficulty driving. But it also happens that the insurancesmall print, deny refunds for these diseases and that for example in a case of separation one of the partners throws the accusation in front of the judge: but she / he has been / or treated by the psychiatrist. An unworthy thing, therefore, a fault, not a disease that is often treatable like any other“Added Pallanti.

A responsibility, according to the expert, can also be traced in the psychiatric community: “The World Health Organization has recommended talk about healing and to continue the treatment until recovery. Therefore make precise diagnoses with precise prognoses, where possible. There are those who had an episode of a mental disorder twenty years ago: is it always considered sick? But many other diseases return, starting with the flu “.

“Thus, for all the widespread prejudices, people wait until they feel very bad to go to the psychiatrist and often, if we do not talk about healing, they are satisfied with an improvement, they adapt to feeling less bad. But the ailments we deal with are not like Alzheimer’s, devoid of possible remission. People, for example, do not know that the majority of drug addicts, if treated, stop ”.