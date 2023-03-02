The number of young people with mental complaints has hardly decreased since the end of the last corona lockdown (which ended in early 2022). While the percentage of young people with psychological problems fell in the summer of that year, it rose again last autumn, reports the National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM).

In September 2021, 25 percent of young people were experiencing psychological discomfort. That share rose to 39 percent in March 2022, just after the last lockdown. Although the percentage had fallen in September last year, it was still higher than a year earlier: 32 percent. By December 2022, it had increased slightly further. The figures on suicidal thoughts show a similar trend.

RIVM bases this on research by the Network GOR (Health Research in Disasters), a partnership that has been mapping the short- and long-term consequences of the pandemic on people's health and well-being since September 2021. Questionnaires are used for the research on young people, in this case from 12 to 25 years old.

Unclear connection

RIVM does not provide an explanation for the persistence of psychological problems in young people since the last corona lockdown. “In the past, mental complaints, suicidal thoughts and loneliness were strongly associated with things people experienced due to corona, such as hospitalization.”

You can talk about suicidal thoughts anonymously: chat via 113.nl, call 113 or call free 0800-0113.

Those who were confronted with such a thing had an almost twice as high risk of psychological complaints. “In December, that connection was no longer there.” However, according to the RIVM, there is ‘a small group’ that continues to suffer for a long time from events they experienced as a result of the pandemic.

Not feeling well

The NJi (Dutch Youth Institute) writes that the mental complaints are mainly anxiety, depressed feelings, loneliness, stress and sleeping problems. At the Alles Okay? support line for young people aged 18 to 25, a third of the conversations are about emotional problems, the organization reports on Thursday. The conversations about such problems there and also at the Kindertelefoon are mainly about 'not feeling well', stress, self-harm and thoughts of suicide.

Roline de Wilde, director of the Kindertelefoon and the Everything Okay? support line, says: ,,We often hear that children and young people do not feel heard or understood by their environment. There may also be shame or fear of the opinion of others."







