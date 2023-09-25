“This year we have directly served 8% more users, but the reality is that we have a waiting list in our main care programs.” This is how Asunción Santos, director of Proyecto Hombre in Murcia, stated this Monday during the presentation at the capital’s City Hall of the report on the activities of this foundation, dedicated for almost three decades to caring for people with addiction problems.

“We adapt to the resources we have, but we could always do more with more resources, given the extent of this problem,” the person responsible for its operation told LA VERDAD, taking into account that both public and private contributions They grew almost 7% last year and allowed up to 1,090 citizens with problems due to these consumptions to reach 349 families in 2022.

“63% of our income continues to come from the administrations,” clarified the president of his board of trustees, Tomás Zamora, thanking them for their collaboration, since “we must continue fighting by all means” to “respond to “All those who have faith in us and who want to return with us to a more real world with true happiness.”

The Foundation pointed out, as a fact to be taken into account, that one in three people in treatment, both in the day center and the therapeutic community, present psychopathological disorders associated with addictions, which is called dual pathology, a circumstance for which This approach has been helped by the incorporation of researchers and technicians in psychology and psychiatry into the entity’s board of trustees, according to Tomás Zamora.

Adult men and women who have been served in all Proyecto Hombre programs – they continue to represent nine out of ten – show similar profiles. With an average age of 39 years for men and 47 years for women, they take longer to request help and often arrive in worse conditions, lacking family support and being subject to greater stigma.

In both groups, single is the predominant marital status, while the usual level of training is Compulsory Secondary Education studies and their fundamental income comes from employment. Regarding substance use, men are regular cocaine users and polyconsumers of cocaine and alcohol, while women abuse alcohol or cocaine.

The young profile was similar for both men and women, with an average age of 21 years, students and problematic users of cannabis and alcohol. Santo highlights that last year fewer young people were treated for gambling problems, although this downward trend should be confirmed with the data collected this year, although more than 50% of these boys and girls spend more than three hours a day to the internet and video games. “64% of these young people also present consumption associated with depression problems,” he points out.

Regarding a possible rebound in uncontrolled consumption of legal substances and drugs such as certain opiates – including fentanyl – which must be used in a regulated manner and, therefore, with a medical prescription, Santos acknowledged that “there is always the danger that consumption increases, to addictive levels, regardless of health control and that is what we work for, so we want to focus on prevention and educate citizens from their youth so that they have sufficient training.