You can spend a few hours on a plane or a few days in a car to get from one end of the US to the other. Or you’re an extreme athlete and don’t need a motor, but you just need four months. The German Jonas Deichmann rode his bike from New York to Los Angeles at the beginning of July – and then walked back. The 36-year-old has gotten to know the United States like very few people before him. And he now understands the country better, he says.