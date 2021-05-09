A.At first she didn’t even notice how her son was changing, says Anne Bergmann. That happened insidiously. It started with nightmares: Max, 10 years old, woke up screaming loudly and only calmed down when you hugged him. Little by little he withdrew, became quieter, had hardly any appetite. Max, otherwise a sporty, active boy who loves soccer and playing guitar, suddenly felt sad and lackluster in the second lockdown at the beginning of the year. Sometimes he sat alone in his room for hours without doing anything. Anne Bergmann, whose name we have changed like that of her son, sought psychological help – and did not find it. “We were very worried,” she says.

The Bergmanns are a family from Bonn, three children, both parents are doctors. Your story is one of many. Because more than a year of pandemic, half a year of permanent lockdown, that burdens children and adolescents as well as adults, especially if they were mentally ill or susceptible before the corona crisis. But not only then. Homeschooling, social isolation, financial worries, the fear of losing your job or not being able to keep up in school, all of this causes problems for people. Therapy is not always necessary. But the “Copsy” study by the University Clinic Hamburg-Eppendorf showed that in the second wave, almost every third child between the ages of seven and 17 showed psychological problems. Before the crisis it was one in five.

Much more inquiries from psychotherapists

In the corona pandemic, a long-term trend initially continued, which can be seen, for example, in absenteeism due to mental illness. The German salaried health insurance company (DAK) recently evaluated data from its 2.4 million employees. Accordingly, the number of sick days rose to 265 per 100 insured persons. That was 56 percent more than a decade ago. On the other hand, there was no increase due to Corona. Short sick leave of up to a week even fell by a fifth, while absenteeism of more than two weeks increased.

More about the dynamics and psychological burden of the pandemic can be read from the figures recently published by the largest German private health insurer Debeka with more than 2 million insured persons. By June, the number of psychotherapy hours used had initially decreased compared to the same period of the previous year. From June onwards, the hours increased significantly compared to the same month of the previous year – in October and December by 12 percent each, in November by 27 percent. That was the time of the second wave, when confidence was lost that the pandemic would soon be over.

Psychiatry doctors and therapeutic psychologists have been reporting growing demand since the beginning of the year. In a quick poll of almost 4,700 members in February, the German Psychotherapist Association determined an increase in inquiries in the practices of 40 percent compared to the previous year. If you ask these experts, they speak of exhausted and socially isolated young people, of growing fears and depression and of parents who are reaching their limits in their multiple roles.

“Increase in mental suffering comes with a delay”

Many experts assume that the real consequences of the pandemic are not yet reflected in all the figures for 2020. “A real increase in mental illness comes with a delay,” says Thomas Pollmächer, President of the German Society for Psychiatry and Psychotherapy, Psychosomatics and Neurology. Because such illnesses often only arise when a crisis lasts longer, “when people lose heart, for example because their business has been closed for months or they have been unemployed for a long time,” says Pollmächer, who is also the chief physician at the Clinic for Psychiatry and Psychotherapy in Ingolstadt is.