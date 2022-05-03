The police, the crime of Genoa and the figure of the psychologist

Yesterday Monday 2 May the director of affaritalianil.it Angelo Maria Perrino intervened in the transmission 2 pm commenting on the case of woman killed by her brother to Genoa. There is news of a misunderstanding that we want to clear up. In cases like these where the violence you cannot put it in the hands of a young agentlet’s hope inexperiencedthe weight of an intervention on the territory that does not concern a trivial crime or a theft of a moped but requires some specific skills in psychology. Far from being an attack on carabinieri and to police with which the director has professional contacts every day, in reality it is a side in favor of the police who work under the staff and on which the weight of a company which is getting nasty because of the Covid and of war and that it is crossed by serious discomforts, disturbances and conflicts.

In previous broadcasts, the director spoke of the figure of psychologist base and the law in the pipeline and already operational in the Lombardy region. The sense of speech is: we do not leave alone carabinieri And policemen base that sometimes in small barracks they have to manage large territories and disadvantaged suburbs and who sometimes pay a personal price, even with their life. The entire collection of affaritaliani.it it shows how careful we have been to publish the internal positions of staff in uniform, starting with their union press releases. We are in favor of the police.

There television summary perhaps it altered the director’s thinking. As has been done for others sectorsfor example that of minorswhere the figure of the psychologist to support agents, as well as for crimes against women, against economic crime, against terrorist offenses, where specialized figures and professionals have been inserted, so now it is necessary to build specialized sections on subjects suffering from mental disorders that put in difficulty even the same competent professionals without leaving a heterogeneous set daily complaints in the hands of a single reporting agent.

Let’s not leave the policeman or the carabiniere alone to manage deep phenomena And extraordinary. The police themselves then have to relate to a magistrate on very complex pathologies at times hidden, hidden, hatched for years, which require a thorough verification using specialized techniques and investigations in order to provide the magistrates themselves with minutes, judicial police reports, adequate to fully illustrate the notitia criminis in all its implications and therefore to block in the bud, thanks to the timely intervention of the judiciary, repeated and serial forms of crimes which then explode into very violent murders as in the case from Genoa. We could defend it as a chronicle of a death foretold.

