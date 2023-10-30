There are many films about mental illness and madness, but here are two in which madness is brought about by introducing people who are not involved in mental health who pose as ‘crazy’ to be admitted to an institution dedicated to patients with mental illness. mental disorders: ‘Corridor of No Return’, by Samuel Fuller, and ‘One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest’, by Milos Forman. Both raise the same question: Are mental health centers capable of turning sane people into madmen? The two entered Spain after passing through the Seminci in Valladolid.

Available on Plex Corridor of No Return (Samuel Fuller, 1963)

Starring Peter Breck, Constance Towers, Gene Evans, James Best, Hari Rhodes, Larry Tucker and Paul Dubov. It is undoubtedly the most famous film by Samuel Fuller, who wrote the script, produced it and directed it, and at the time it came as a notable shock to viewers. It shows the perdition of the human being and denounces the psychiatric institutions that, in the 60s, saw electroshock as the panacea to cure the deepest mental imbalances. Shot in black and white, it has only two color sequences to reflect the thoughts of a madman.

The young and brilliant reporter Johnny Barret (Peter Breck) dreams of soon winning the Pulitzer Prize for journalism. A criminal case captures his attention. In a psychiatric sanatorium, an inmate has been stabbed to death, and the unsolved case has been filed. Barret decides to make a spectacular and sensational report that will bring him glory, posing as a dangerous mentally ill person. He convinces her girlfriend Catgy (Constance Towert), a striptease dancer, to pose as her sister and accuse him of being an obsessed and sexual maniac. Johnny apologizes saying that he cannot live thinking that the case could happen again any day and argues that someone should take the risk and enter the crazy corridor. The boss of his newspaper is the only one who knows about his project, which will be revealed once the crime is investigated. Once admitted, Barret manages to discover that three patients saw the crime committed: Stuart (James Best), a soldier who was brainwashed in Korea, Trent (Hari Rhodes), a black student, and Boden (Gene Evans), who was a brilliant nuclear scientist. However, Barret will not be able to remain outside the psychiatric methods. His mind begins to play tricks on him, and although he is getting closer to the truth, he will pay a high price for his ambitious project by being subjected to electroshock. At the same time, the editor of the newspaper dies suddenly without revealing the truth.

The film has a terrible moral about how ambition and the desire to know the truth can cause the destruction of a man and those around him. ‘Corridor of No Return’ was nominated for the Golden Globe for Best New Actor (Larry Tucker) and won the Golden Spike at the Valladolid International Film Week (Seminci). Its commercial premiere in Spain took place on January 16, 1967.

Available for sale on Apple TV, Rakuten TV, Amazon TV and Chili One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest (Milos Forman, 1975)

Jack Nicholson in ‘One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest’



R.C.







Starring Jack Nicholson, Louise Fletcher, William Redfield, Michael Berryman, Peter Brocco and Dean R. Brooks. Milos Forman (‘The Loves of a Blonde’, ‘Amadeus’, ‘Goya’s Ghosts’) as director and Michael Douglas in the production adapted for the screen a novel by Ken Kensey that denounced the operation of certain psychiatric centers in the United States . In the hands of Milos Forman, a Czech director exiled after the Prague Spring, who after directing a film in Western Europe ended up working in Hollywood, he knows how to create a film of unusual dramatic intensity, far surpassing the novel.

Randall McMurphy (Jack Nicholson) is a former Korean soldier who has committed a crime for which he has been placed in a prison farm. To escape from prison, he pretends to be deranged, in exchange for which he gets sent to an asylum for a time. There he pretends to be crazy and manages to be admitted to a special care department. In his new ‘prison’, McMurphy will meet his fellow inmates, beings who try to resist in a place where they feel protected and distant from a society that rejects them for their condition as beings different from the majority and that marginalizes them as undesirable beings for the system. But the reality is very different, and far from living happily and distantly in their state of protective alienation, these inmates remain equally subject to the yoke of a system.

Trying to pass the time in the most pleasant way possible, he organizes games and all kinds of entertainment with his companions, to the extent that he violates the discipline rules. Cruel head nurse Ratched (Louise Fletcher) isn’t having it. Ratched, behind a stony mask of false sweetness and understanding, cruelly subjects these men to rules that are nothing more than the extension of that outside world that rejects and forgets them. McMurphy soon discovers that most of the inmates are confined in the institution voluntarily. Among them, McMurphy establishes a special relationship with a huge Indian man, whom everyone calls Chief Bromden (Will Sampson), who pretends to be deaf and mute to achieve total isolation from the world around him. Randle will enter this system as a revulsion towards those norms. With his nonconformist and rebellious character, he will try to improve his internment conditions and those of his companions, awakening in them the reflection on their lives and their rights and organizing a rebellion against the cruel Ratched, but promoting in return, the horrible repression of his attitude, applying an electroshock treatment that will permanently annul him and subject him to the conditions that the system establishes.

It has very striking images and great interpretive work. Jack Nicholson, who received the Oscar for his performance, recreates a character almost tailored to him, where his usual overacting fits well. Louise Fletcher also established herself with her character as a brutal and evil head nurse. It also won the Oscars for best film, best director and best adapted screenplay. After being presented in a gala session at the Seminci in Valladolid in 1975, the film had its commercial premiere in Spain on October 7, 1976.