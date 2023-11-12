Research and treatment of mental disease they are hindered by the lack of biomarkers, objective biological or physiological markers that can help diagnose, monitor, predict, and treat diseases. In a new studyresearchers use a very large dataset to identify predictive biomarkers of mental illness in adolescents based on brain imaging.

The results of research were published in the scientific journal Biological Psychiatry.

Mental illness: here’s what the new study says

Traditionally, i psychiatric disorders as the depression they are diagnosed on the basis of symptoms according to subjective evaluations. The identification of biomarkers useful in the diagnosis and choice of treatment of mental illness could significantly advance treatments.

In the present study, researchers used data from brain imaging of study Adolescent Brain Cognitive Development (ABCD) in nearly 12,000 children aged 9 to 10 at the start of the study. Modern techniques neuroimagingincluding resting-state functional connectivity (rsFC) analysis, allow researchers to study the organization of brain circuits through their interaction with each other over time.

Yihong YangPh.D., senior author of the study, at the Neuroimaging Research Branch, National Institute on Drug Abuse, stated: “Using a functional MRI dataset, we identified a brain connectivity variable that is positively correlated with cognitive function and negatively correlated with psychopathological measures.”

There cognition has long been studied in the context of mental illness, and recent research has indicated a shared neurobiology between the two, as supported in this new study.

This brain-based variable predicted how many psychiatric disorders were identified in participants at the time of the scan and in the following two years. It also predicted the transition of diagnosis between mental illness in the period of follow up two years.”

Dr Yang added: “These findings provide evidence of one brain-based transdiagnostic measure which underlies individual differences in the development of psychiatric disorders in early adolescence.”

John KrystalMD, editor of Biological Psychiatrysaid of the work: “Mental illness in adolescence has emerged as a cardinal public health challenge in the era post-COVID. More than ever, we would benefit from better ways to identify at-risk adolescents. This study uses data from the ABCD studylandmark, to illustrate how neuroimaging data could illuminate mental illness risk across the spectrum of diagnoses.

Dr Yang added: “Finding biomarkers of mental illness, rather than relying on symptoms, can provide a more precise means of diagnosisand thus align the psychiatric diagnosis with other medical diagnoses.”

Researchers have identified several genes whose expression in the brain before birth may influence the risk of developing a mental illness in childhood. The team, led by researchers from Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH)founding member of Mass General Brigham (MGB), published the results of the study on Nature Neuroscience.

Using data from‘Adolescent Brain and Cognitive Development (ABCD), one federally funded study of the brain development of children and adolescents that enrolled nearly 12,000 individuals at age 9 to 10, the team first assessed whether genetic patterns associated with psychiatric disorders in adults were also tracked with psychiatric symptoms in children.

“We discovered that these relationships are more complex than we had imagined. For example, the genetic risk forADHD and depression were associated with a range of symptoms in children, not just those related to attention or mood,” says co-senior author Joshua Roffman. , MD, director of MGH’s Early Brain Development Initiative. “The genetic factors that shape mental illness symptoms in children differ from those that shape mental illness symptoms in adults.”

The strongest genetic predictor for most mental health symptoms in ABCD participants was a new measure, developed by co-senior author and computational geneticist Phil H. LeePh.D., and colleagues Mass General Center for Genomic Medicinewhich indexes risk not for a single disorder, but rather for a constellation of developmental disorders.

Scientists refer to this new genetic measure as a “neurodevelopmental gene pool,” because it combines elements of genetic risk for several neurodevelopmental disorders, includingautismADHD, the Tourette syndrome and depression.

Roffman, Lee and their international collaborators found that this set of neurodevelopmental genes also predicted childhood psychiatric symptoms in study participants Generation R, which included children of similar age Netherlands.

Further analysis of information from the brain banks revealed that genes from this set are most strongly expressed in the cerebellum of the brain (best known for its involvement in complex motor functions) and their expression in the peaks of the cerebellum before birth.

Furthermore, brain imaging data from the ABCD study indicated that i children with psychiatric symptoms tended to have a slightly smaller cerebellumperhaps a reflection of the effects of these genes on cerebellar development during prenatal life.

“The fact that i genetic risk factors For mental illness in children to begin affecting the brain so early, even before birth, it means that interventions that protect them from risk may need to begin earlier than previously expected,” says Roffman.

“It is also important to note that while i genes play an important role in the risk of mental illness, the early childhood environment is also fundamental and, at this point, potentially easier to change”.

In fact, some prenatal exposures, like folic acid, they appear promising for better brain health outcomes in children. “Our research group at the Mass General is looking for other factors during pregnancy, whether within one healthy lifestyle (such as quality sleep, exercise and diet), treatments optimal prenatal or psychosocial supportwhich may confer resilience to brain development and protect against the risk of psychiatric disorders in young people.”