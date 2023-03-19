Identify the signs of sleep disorders and learn to have good sleep hygiene

He burnoutalso called professional burnout syndrome or burnout syndrome, is the response a person gives when they perceive the difference between their own ideals and their work reality.

It can be accompanied by a feeling of not doing enough and a constant need to be doing something productive.

At present, the syndrome is understood burnout as an inappropriate way of responding to the chronic job stress.

Above all, when you go into life outside of work with the feeling of feeling emotionally drained and that all the effort has been in vain.

1. Keep a journal:

Try to write down every night how you feel today, to identify what is the reason for your tiredness.

Many times you can be so used to burnout that the reasons that cause it are not even identified.

It is an exercise that will not take you more than 10 minutes and can be a significant change to confront andthe burnout

2. Prioritize yourself:

Do a relaxing activity, it can be meditation, exercise, drawing, reading, something that disconnects you for at least an hour.

You don’t have to be on the lookout all the time jobIf you go out for a 30-minute walk and forget your cell phone, Trojan will not burn for that.

3. Sleep well:

When you do not have adequate rest, cortisol levels rise, this means that the hormone is released stress.

To avoid this, give priority to your rest and avoid watching screens for at least 20 minutes before going to bed so that it is easier to fall asleep.

4. Stay away from substances:

When they treat inhibitors such as alcohol or exciters such as tobacco, they generally increase the anxiety and you don’t need that if you go through a burnoutIt’s like putting gasoline on fire.

5. Find a support network:

You can lean on your friends or colleagues, talk about how you feel, externalizing it can become overwhelming because it makes it more real, but it is part of recognizing the problem of burnout.

If you have the opportunity, attend therapy so that a specialist in mental health attend to you and help you better organize your emotions.

