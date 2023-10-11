Children and youth mental health center (CSMIJ) in L’Hospitalet de Llobregat (Barcelona). Gianluca Battista

The multiplication and worsening of current crises are putting even greater pressure on people’s mental health and the services available to support them. More and more people are suffering from the lingering effects of the Covid pandemic, the resurgence of climate-related emergencies, and the ongoing consequences of conflict and displacement in many regions of the world. Meanwhile, stigmatization and discrimination against people with mental health problems and psychosocial disabilities continues in our schools, workplaces and communities.

The lack of quality care and support needed to address mental health needs is expected to increase as a result of the number of people living with a mental health condition—up to one billion people (one in eight of us)—and the persistent and traditional lack of investment in health services in that field: the consequences for the health, happiness and well-being of millions of people are easy to predict.

The Covid pandemic exposed the vulnerabilities of mental health systems worldwide and aggravated problems present at the time and revealed new ones. In Chile, as in many countries, the repercussions of the pandemic on mental health have been significant. Isolation, uncertainty and disruption to daily life affected individuals and communities, highlighting the importance of resilient support systems.

Taking into account everything that has happened in this century, we have to transform the conception and way of acting on mental health, with a view to improving it. We need to change our attitudes to prioritize mental health as an integral part of our health and well-being, as well as a basic human right and a fundamental contributor to public health, social well-being and sustainable development.

We must strengthen the provision of mental health care services so that the entire spectrum of mental health needs is covered by a community network of accessible, affordable and quality services and support.

The World Health Organization (WHO) is working closely with countries to achieve this goal. The WHO Special Initiative on Mental Health is a good example of how increasing capacity at the primary health care level can improve access to services for people who need them most. Thanks to the Special Initiative, access to local mental health services, which did not exist until now, has been expanded to 40 million people in the nine participating countries since 2019.

Although the health sector has a lot to contribute, it cannot work alone. As the Ministers explained at the World Summit on Mental Health organized last week by the Government of Argentina, the transformation of mental health care requires a pan-governmental and pan-social approach to its promotion, protection and care.

We must also reorganize the environments that influence mental health in ways that reduce risks and strengthen protective factors so that everyone, regardless of who they are, has the same opportunities to thrive and achieve at the highest level possible. of wellness.

In Chile, the Government has taken on the challenge of ensuring that no one again has to face their mental health needs alone. With this objective in mind, through the Building Mental Health strategy, leadership in this area is being strengthened in all sectors, improving the provision of services and support in emergencies and reinforcing data, evidence and research on the subject. A fundamental factor is the integration of mental health services in primary care and in community centers, which enables their comprehensive approach, together with social services at the municipal level.

It also aims to prevent suicide, which is a major public health problem given its high burden among young people around the world: it is the second cause of death among people aged 15 to 24.

Ambitious strategies to protect and improve mental health require new levels of leadership and political commitment, as well as much stronger resource allocations in the health and other sectors. As seen in Chile, for example, long-term attention and commitment to the mental health of the entire population can generate real and considerable benefits over time.

There are, however, too many countries where more action still needs to be taken to ensure that people receive the appropriate, quality care they need.

After celebrating World Mental Health Day this Tuesday, focusing on its defense as a human right, it is important to remember the high number of people who continue to suffer coercion, abuse and neglect in mental health services and who are denied the right to comment on your treatment. We have a collective responsibility that, within the framework of treatment and health services, people’s human rights are respected and their recovery is supported.

To help countries in this regard, WHO and the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights have just published new transformative guidance on mental health, human rights and legislation, which will help countries make their laws and Policies in this area of ​​health are in line with international human rights standards.

We call on individuals and communities to recognize mental health as a universal human right, improve their knowledge, be aware of the problem and act to promote and protect mental health for all people, and on governments to to take the necessary measures to ensure that all people can achieve the highest possible level of mental health.