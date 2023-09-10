Mental Health | Today is International Suicide Prevention Day

The purpose of the day is to bring out the message that suicide is preventable, that help is available for suicidal thoughts and that suicide can be talked about safely.

Today International Suicide Prevention Day is celebrated.

The aim of the day is to increase knowledge about suicides, spread information and reduce the stigma associated with suicides, says the mental health NGO Mieli ry. According to the organization, the purpose of the day is also to bring out the message that suicide is preventable, that help is available for suicidal thoughts and that suicide can be talked about safely.

According to Mieli ry, 747 people died by suicide in Finland in 2021. In Finland, more than three times as many people die from suicide every year as in road traffic.

Finland is also at the top of the EU’s suicide statistics. Only Lithuania, Slovenia, Hungary, Belgium and Estonia are ahead of Finland in the statistics.

Suicide Prevention Day has been celebrated in Finland since 2003.

The crisis hotline is available in Finnish 24 hours a day at 09 2525 0111. In addition, the online crisis center provides online chat support Supports and Messed up chat.