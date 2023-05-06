Mental Health | They want to reform the therapy in a direction where the emphasis is on self-care and the internet – THL’s chief physician is worried

We want to establish a treatment model called Therapiat etulinjaja in Finland. THL chief physician Outi Linnaranta does not consider the model to be a good solution to the mental health crisis.

Board negotiations are just at the beginning, but one theme united all parties even before the elections: the mental health of young people.

The coalition forming the government outlined in its parliamentary election program that it wants to implement a therapy guarantee. The Rkp and the Christian Democrats took the same line. Basic Finns did not publish an election program, but it has also spoken in favor of improving mental health services.

So far, it is not known in what form the guarantee would be implemented or whether the implementation of the therapy guarantee will be presented at all in the government negotiations.

Health and the Finnish National Institute of Health and Welfare (THL) are, however, concerned that the therapy guarantee would be implemented in a way that has no research data on its effectiveness.

In March, an expert group led by the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health (STM) published its recommendations to solve the crisis in mental health services. According to the group, it is “particularly urgent” to build a “graded and integrated” treatment model for the treatment of mental health problems.

The treatment model presented by the group corresponds to the treatment model called Terapiat etulinjaja. The model is about a project financed by STM, and it has been implemented since 2020.

The coalition’s parliamentary election program also speaks in favor of the Therapiat etulinjaja model.

In the model mental health services are tiered into four different levels.

The first level includes, among other things, guided self-care and online therapy. The second level includes, for example, short cognitive therapy and the third, for example, short psychotherapy. At the last level are long rehabilitation psychotherapy and specialized psychiatric hospital care.

At “zero level” you can find self-care, i.e. exercises found on the internet that you can do independently, and in addition services from the third sector.

At level one, the patient visits the professional, for example, one to three times, and the professional supports him to do various digital exercises. The second level would mean, for example, 6–8 sessions of short therapy or online therapy.

Online therapy means remote meetings with a video connection, doing tasks digitally and communicating in writing or a combination of these methods, says the director of the Therapiat etulinjaan project Samuli Saarni.

“ “It is necessary to offer these lighter forms of treatment so that the resources are sufficient.”

Target is that treatment would focus on the first levels and start quickly. So the goal is that in the future only a small part of people with symptoms would need, for example, rehabilitation psychotherapy supported by Kela.

“The problem with the current system is that frontline services are missing. A lot of people go to Kela’s psychotherapy without having tried to treat it properly on a basic level before. It’s not appropriate, the system has just drifted like this,” says Saarni.

According to Saarni, the fact that so many people receive Kela’s rehabilitation psychotherapy is a problem because there are a lot of people suffering from mental health problems in Finland.

“An estimated 4-5 percent of adults and 10-15 percent of young people would benefit from the treatments. We are forced to offer these lighter forms of treatment, so that the resources are also sufficient for heavier forms of treatment.”

The project has set the goal that in the current government negotiations, it would be decided to establish so-called competence centers, whose task would be to maintain digital services and train people. With this decision, the use of the Terapiat etulinjana model would be permanently established in Finland.

In the Therapies to the Front Line model, the idea is that all therapists would not need the current multi-year training, but would be qualified to give shorter therapy with one year of training.

I preached according to which the competence centers would cost the state 12–15 million euros per year.

The amount is small if you compare it to the costs that THL has estimated to be caused annually by mental health disorders: 11 billion euros.

Chief physician of THL Outi Linnaranta however, it is not clear that the additional solutions produced by the Terapiat etulinjana project would significantly ease the mental health crisis.

He has been involved in implementing Finland’s mental health strategy for three years.

“ “It’s hard to even think how a child would know how to use self-care.”

According to Linnaranta, the key problem is that there is no research evidence that online therapy and self-care can significantly reduce the need for psychiatric treatment and more severe mental health problems. He is particularly worried about the idea that the model would start to be implemented as it is also for children and young people.

“The younger it is, the more clearly the therapy should be based on meeting a professional and taking the whole family into account. It’s hard to even think about how a child could use self-care,” says Linnaranta.

In themselves, online therapy and self-care are, at least for adults, good supplements for the prevention and treatment of mild mental health problems, according to Linnaranta.

“But what is promised is completely disproportionate. They can treat mild symptoms, but there is no evidence that it reduces the need for resources elsewhere in the treatment chain. On the other hand, there is evidence that, if misused, the stepped treatment model can create a dangerous delay in the treatment of more difficult symptoms.”

Linnaranta according to the Therapies to the Frontline model has also been mistakenly understood to mean that people could be treated effectively almost for free.

According to him, the real costs are much higher if you want the treatments to have an effect.

In 2021, together with STM, THL made a cost pressure calculation of how much it would cost if the therapy guarantee were implemented by training professionals in short psychosocial methods that have been shown to be effective. According to the calculation, the amount would be 170–250 million euros.

According to Linnaranta, Kela’s psychotherapy compensation should be kept until the impact of new treatment methods can be evaluated.

“Psychotherapy is currently the part of our mental health services where professionals are well trained and continuity of treatment is realized.”