In the neighborhood, everyone knows her. It must be said that Hélène has the easy verb. Walking your dog has always been a good pretext for chatting. This is even more true today. At 82, she admits to having a very bad experience of a health crisis that seems endless. No one comes to her home. Her husband, who has Parkinson’s disease, is terrified of catching the virus. “We remain cloistered, waiting …” she sighs. Fortunately, in its suburb of the Parisian suburbs, it benefits from a small garden. But the heart is no longer there. “Everyone seems to be afraid, the masks deprive us of other people’s smiles. “ She rages against the isolation suffered by the elderly. And this persistent feeling of being sacrificed. Lola is only 24 years old. Yet she uses the same words and seems to share the same feelings. First, a first confinement experienced as a new experience, with the hope of getting rid of this filthy virus. Summer comes, an enchanted break with a trip to Europe. And then the enthusiasm that wanes over the months. Like many, she will not get used to videoconferencing lessons and will drop the matter. The license of psychochology at the Sorbonne, that will be for later. She tries to find a job, to no avail. The second confinement will definitively establish his research. “I lived it extremely badly. Like the same day that repeats itself endlessly and plunges me into deep loneliness ”, the young woman breathes. And the ballet of health restriction measures does not change anything. “Today, I have the impression of having remained confined in my head. ” Around her, she observes everywhere the same discomfort, that of the students who drop out in cascade. “This crisis which separates us from social relations, this permanent uncertainty of the future, permeates us to the deepest”, laments Lola, usually so happy.

This famous “mental health” that we hear so much about today is definitely put to the test. At the end of November, already, during the second confinement, a survey carried out by Odoxa-CGI for France Bleu and France Info revealed that 32% of French people felt depressed. If he does not go so far as to talk about depression, Lionel admits his great frustration with a life that boils down to so little today. “Everything revolves around the Covid”, he said annoyed. At 40, he thought he would end his dancing career on a high note, within two or three years, just to begin a smooth career change. The epidemic brought this prospect to an abrupt end. “I went from a panic fear of the virus, of telling myself that I could die, to a kind of acceptance where everything loses its meaning, to his own family that we can no longer approach, that we must no longer kiss ”, he laments. For almost a year, he has stopped working. Fortunately, his status as a show intermittent allows him to be financially secure for some time. But until when ? “Many of my fellow dancers have fallen into depression. The body is our means of expression, of communication. So there it is as if we were inevitably plunging towards a small death. ” Like the rest of the French population, he feels ” tired ” and “Anguished” for his future.

Almost a third of 18-25 year olds have thoughts of suicide

The government has been forced to admit it: the morale of the French is deteriorating. Ahead of the Prime Minister’s brief speech on Friday, January 29, government spokesman Gabriel Attal announced the possibility of avoiding a reconfinement “Whose impact we know for the French in terms of mental health”. Confinement or not, the evil is already there. Thus, the rate of depression in the population doubled between the end of September and the beginning of November, going from 10% to 21% in the population in just six weeks. On January 28, a new survey on the issue, carried out by the Ipsos institute for the FondaMental Foundation, highlighted the level “Particularly alarming” anxiety and depressive disorders in 18-25 year olds. Almost two-thirds of them (61%) believe that the health crisis “Will have negative consequences on their mental health”. Their responses to a questionnaire commonly used in psychiatry to measure the level of anxiety shows that 40% could suffer from a “Generalized anxiety disorder”. Staggering figure: almost a third (29%) mentioned suicidal thoughts. Results that do not surprise psychologist Alice Bauer. At the university psychological aid office of the Claude-Bernard center in Paris, where she works, she notices this distress on a daily basis. She describes a situation “Nightmarish”, “with this mixture of loneliness, discouragement and guilt”.

“It will be very complicated to find a taste for things”

Because many young people have integrated this discourse telling them that they are the cause of the epidemic runaway. “Those who live in student residences, who can no longer have odd jobs, are in a logic of survival and have withdrawn from their studies, even if they are very attached to it. “ And, for some, the frustration of no longer having a social life triggers many conflicts with parents. Lola has always had a good relationship with her family. But she remembers being cloistered in her 10 m2 room, mired in her worries, without any real intimacy, between her father and her little brother. “Parents are so badly too that, when we meet them, they tell us that they forget that it is not easy for their children either”, explains Alice Bauer. The psychologist observes a loss of reference points which gradually sets in, all generations combined. “Some of my patients had very active social lives. Today, it is as if they had lost the meaning of life ”, she notes. She worries about the next day, when life returns to its normal course after this long period of detention. “It will be very complicated to find a taste for things”, she says.

Yaïda and Patrick were so upset that they didn’t see when their daughter, Louna, got into trouble in college. “The report card for the first term was catastrophic”, explains Yaïda. She, actress and singer, had to give theater lessons by videoconference. An aberration. Him, commercial director, teleworks. “We are at home, but we work ten times more than usual! ” Yaïda launches. Not to mention the morale which takes a big hit. Consequence: Louna has been left on her own. “We didn’t see it coming. We naively thought that our daughter was doing better. She did not seem affected by the crisis and maintained a social life with her friends… ” In fact, because they are in school, in college, the children would be better protected.

“We are perhaps on the eve of a major psychological crisis”

Not so sure. Because the more the health crisis stretches in time, the more their brain is affected. “When you put your brain under acute stress, it copes well. But today, children and adolescents are faced with chronic stress, with very deleterious effects on cerebral maturation ”, explains Grégoire Borst, researcher in developmental psychology and cognitive neuroscience of education at the University of Paris Sud. “Currently, millions of children’s and adolescent brains are given over to this constant chronic stress. We are perhaps on the eve of a major psychological crisis which will develop over several years ”, he warns. With more or less serious consequences, depending on the environment in which the child or adolescent evolves. “We know that this will primarily affect families who are already in complicated situations. We can already see it today in terms of school learning, with maximum losses among children whose families are the most disadvantaged. We’ll see him tomorrow with mental health. ”