Mental health The increase in nausea is visible and heard through helpful channels: The number of contacts increased significantly in the first half of the year

The telephone and network channels of various organizations have been contacted considerably more since the beginning of the year than last year. The reason for contact is increasingly anxiety.

Finland During January – April, the Mental Health Association’s (Mieli) Crisis Phone received more than 131,000 calls.

Head of Crisis Operations Susanna Winter says on Twitter that the increase is 46 percent over the same period last year.

According to Winter, the reason for the call is more and more bad feeling, especially anxiety.

Contacts have also increased in the Help chat for children aged 7-15. During the first quarter of the year, there have been 14,500 contacts via chat, compared to less than 5,000 in the same period last year.

“The numbers are high, and of course it feels alarming. But especially now it is important for everyone to recognize that children want to discuss these things and that is great, ”commented the head of preventive digital work at SOS Children’s Village Johanna Virtanen.

Most often, children have wanted the well-being of the mind. According to Virtanen, more than half of these discussions have dealt with an anxious mood, which children say is related to both everyday adversity and truly traumatic experiences.

